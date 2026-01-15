Bhopal News: 5 Killed Including 1 Minor Boy, Over 10 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Collides With Pickup Near Berasia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a tractor-trolley collided with a pickup vehicle near Vidya Vihar School in Berasia, on the outskirts of Bhopal, late Wednesday night.

According to officials, all the deceased were residents of Sironj in Vidisha district and were travelling in a pickup vehicle from Sironj towards Hoshangabad for a ritual bathing ceremony related to the last rites of a family member.

The collision occurred when a tractor-trolley coming from the Rani Khajuri–Bairasia side rammed into the pickup near Vidya Vihar School. The impact was severe, leaving several passengers trapped and critically injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Berasia, where treatment is underway.

Berasia SDM Ashutosh Sharma and police officials reached the hospital soon after the incident. One of the injured women, who identified herself as Vinita, said that around 15 people were travelling in the pickup vehicle. She stated that her brother Sunil and her mother Laxmibai Ahirwar were also among the passengers.

Confirming the accident, SDM Ashutosh Sharma said, “A tractor-trolley and a pickup vehicle collided in front of Vidya Vihar School on Wednesday night. Five fatalities have been reported so far.

The injured are being treated at the Berasia government hospital.” Officials have confirmed the identities of the deceased as Laxmibai Ahirwar (60), Mukesh Ahirwar (40), Babri Bai Ahirwar (60), Hari Bhai (60), and Deepak Ahirwar (14).

SDM Sharma further stated that no injured person has been referred to another hospital as of now. Authorities have informed officials of the concerned areas to notify the families of the deceased and injured. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.