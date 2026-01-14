MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After remaining in limbo for several years, the long pending Modern Tenancy Bill may finally be introduced in the Assembly’s Budget session this February. The Urban Administration and Housing Department is preparing to table the bill, officials said.

A senior officer of the department said things are being worked out and in all likelihood, the bill will be tabled during the Budget session. The proposed bill seeks to safeguard the interests of both tenants and landlords.

Notably, the bill remained at the discussion stage for the last two to three years. During this period, the department has seen multiple leadership changes, but the fate of the bill remained uncertain.

The bill contains several provisions to address issues concerning tenants and landlords. It also seeks to address landlords’ concerns that tenants may unlawfully occupy their properties. In the event of any dispute, issues will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

At present, disputes between tenants and landlords take a long time to get resolved, as court proceedings often continue for extended periods.

One of the key objectives of the bill is to ensure that people migrating from smaller towns or villages to big cities in search of jobs or business are able to find rental accommodation without difficulty.