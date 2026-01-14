Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh Chaturthi | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team headed by a senior police officer may soon be formed for a detailed investigation into the high-profile banned meat case.

Moreover, slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi aka Aslam Chamda may also be taken on police remand for further questioning.

Police officials suspect that a detailed probe might lead to revelation of more names linked to the supply of banned meat from the slaughterhouse in Jinsi. More arrests are likely after the investigation.

However, during scanning of DVR of CCTV cameras at the slaughterhouse, no cow being taken inside the facility was seen by the police team. Bhopal Municipal Corporation slaughterhouse in Jinsi was sealed after a report from Mathura FSL confirmed the presence of packets of banned meat in a container that was intercepted 20 days back by Bajrang Dal activists on the night on December 17 near PHQ.

Slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi and container driver Shoaib were arrested and sent to jail.

The veterinary doctor DP Gaur responsible for examining the slaughtered animals at the facility and eight others have been suspended for negligence and two others have been issued notices in this connection by senior BMC officials.