 Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat

Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat

Police may soon form a Special Investigation Team to probe the banned meat case linked to the sealed Jinsi slaughterhouse. Operator Aslam Qureshi could be taken on remand as more arrests are likely. Though CCTV footage showed no cow slaughter, an FSL report confirmed banned meat, leading to arrests and suspensions of officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh Chaturthi | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team headed by a senior police officer may soon be formed for a detailed investigation into the high-profile banned meat case.

Moreover, slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi aka Aslam Chamda may also be taken on police remand for further questioning.

Police officials suspect that a detailed probe might lead to revelation of more names linked to the supply of banned meat from the slaughterhouse in Jinsi. More arrests are likely after the investigation.

However, during scanning of DVR of CCTV cameras at the slaughterhouse, no cow being taken inside the facility was seen by the police team. Bhopal Municipal Corporation slaughterhouse in Jinsi was sealed after a report from Mathura FSL confirmed the presence of packets of banned meat in a container that was intercepted 20 days back by Bajrang Dal activists on the night on December 17 near PHQ.

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Was Severely Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police
Zubeen Garg Was Severely Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League Sees Dominant MYJ-GMSC Performance
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League Sees Dominant MYJ-GMSC Performance
Read Also
Bhopal News: Not Just ‘Chinese’ Manjha, All Varieties Can Be Fatal; Nylon String Coated With...
article-image

Slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi and container driver Shoaib were arrested and sent to jail.

The veterinary doctor DP Gaur responsible for examining the slaughtered animals at the facility and eight others have been suspended for negligence and two others have been issued notices in this connection by senior BMC officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
MP SpaceTech Policy: R&D Centre In Ujjain For Astrophysics, Space Sciences
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team Formed For Detailed Probe Into Banned Meat
Bhopal News: 5 Killed Including 1 Minor Boy, Over 10 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Collides With Pickup...
Bhopal News: 5 Killed Including 1 Minor Boy, Over 10 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Collides With Pickup...
MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet,...
Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet,...