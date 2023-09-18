MP CM Shivraj Unveils Statues Of Tribal Martyrs Shankar Shah & Raghunath Shah In Jabalpur, Says Cong Imposed English On Indians Even After Independence

CM Shivraj Unveils Statues Of Myter Shankar Shah & Raghunath Shah On Their Martyrdom Day | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan, on Monday, visited Jabalpur to attend an event organized on the martyrdom day of Raja Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah, on Monday.

Raja Shankar Shah, the titular king of Garha Kingdom and his son Raghunath Shah (also, the tribal heroes) were accused by Britishers of provoking an uprising through their patriotic poems. They killed them on September 18, 1857.

To mark their sacrifices, CM unveiled the statues of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah and paid a floral tribute to them at Malgodam Chowk in Jabalpur. After the unveiling ceremony, Chouhan went to Veterinary College and addressed a gathering.

While addressing the public, Chouhan informed that, in the admission process through NEET, 5 percent seats will be reserved for children of government schools in medical studies. Two lists would be made, one list would be specific for government schools.”

He said, “The Britishers left this country but Congress had imposed the English language. However, we have decided to provide medical and engineering education in Hindi. This way, tribal children will also be able to counter oppression of the downtrodden.”

Listing his achievements he said, “We also implemented the PESA Act about which Congress kept talking and never took a step for. We also provided the tribals with the right to their water land and woods.”

Memorial Of Rani Durgawati Worth Rs 100 Crore To Be Built In Jabalpur

CM Shivraj also announced that a memorial of Rani Durgavati will be built on the land of Madan Mahal in Jabalpur at a cost of Rs 100 crore. He said, “Queen is the identity of our culture, she is your pride. I will make such a memorial that her name will remain immortal forever.”

CM made a promise that the under-built houses in rurak areas would be constructed under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna. Also, the a waiver on 1 KWH electricity would be provided by the government.

