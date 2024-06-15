Father's Day 2024: Where Men Excelled As Single Parent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When their wives left them midway through their journey of life, these men decided not to remarry and devoted their life to bringing up their children. They played the role of father and mother, right from cooking to ensuring that the school uniform was ironed. On the eve of Father’s Day, Free Press talked with their children. Excerpts:

Shield that protected from barbs

Olympic paracanoe medallist Prachi Yadav lost her mother when was 10 years of age. “Along with my parents and my sister and brother, we used to live in Gwalior, where my father, Jagdish Singh Yadav, was a deputy director in agriculture department," said Prachi (29), who is a winner of Vikram and Arjuna awards. When her mother passed away, her father took care of her and her siblings as mother and father. “He took special care of me as I was different-abled. He encouraged me, he pushed me, he never made me feel that I am weaker than others,” she says. Her father stood like a shield, protecting her from barbs aimed at her by the relatives and others due to her physical problems. “He accompanied me when I went to swim, he allowed me to travel to other cities for participating in tournaments and he even agreed when I decided to go for an inter-caste marriage,” says Prachi.

Polished shoes, ironed uniform

Sindhi writer Rakesh Shewani (34) is the winner of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his play, Zindagia Jaa Rang. His mother passed away when he was studying in school. His father Manoharlal Shewani, a government employee, played role of his mother too. “He ensured that my school bag had the right books and notebooks, my shoes were polished, my uniform was ironed and my hair was properly done,” he says. His father also prepared breakfast and still does sometimes even now. “When the question of career came up, my father never insisted that I should become a doctor or an engineer or a government officer. He left the decision to me. He allowed me to become an author, though it is hardly considered a lucrative career,” Rakesh said.

Exchange offers from friends

The friends of hairstylist Shubham Shrivastva often jokingly ask him to exchange his father with theirs. “They tell me that I am so lucky to have a father like him,” says Shubham (29), who runs Blowout Salon and Academy at 10 Number Market. “My father is my guide, my teacher, my friend, my everything,” he says. His father Gopal Shrivastava was technical head at VLCC, Nikki Bawa and Rose Academy. Shubham, recipient of Youngest Achievement Award by All India Beauty Association, was 12 when he lost mother. But his father never allowed him to feel that something was amiss. “He didn’t remarry and played role of dad and mom very well. I don’t have words to express my indebtedness to him,” says Shubham, who is his parents' only child.