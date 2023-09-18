Bhopal: Kejriwal To Address Rally In MP's Vindhya Today

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him.

The duo would be addressing their third public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. It would, however, be AAP's second public rally in Vindhya region, which is closely connected with Uttar Pradesh. Last time, the duo had visited to campaign for the party in Satna district on August 20 and had made several promises to the people.

The AAP has released its first list of 10 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, two of them from Vindhya region. It has fielded Anendra Mishra, son of senior BJP leader and former MP Govind Mishra, from the Churhat Assembly seat of Sidhi district.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had won the Churhat seat. The hometown of former Chief Minister (late) Arjun Singh who won several elections from here, however, lost in 2018 against BJP's Sartendu Tiwari.

Although, the AAP cadres were hardly seen raising public issues in Madhya Pradesh like they used to do in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab before the elections, it would be seeking public support in presenting its Delhi development agenda.

The AAP has been focusing on two regions in MP -- Vindhya and Gwalior-Chambal. Despite having direct contests between two main political parties -- Congress and BJP, other parties like Uttar Pradesh-based Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) have also secured support in these regions.

Perhaps seeing the SP and BSP's political ground shrinking in these two regions, the AAP is attempting to establish itself as a third front and is trying to make some presence felt in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also MP: Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding And Disruption In Khachrod

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)