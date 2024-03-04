MP CM Mohan Yadav & Cabinet Ministers Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Plans To Build MP Bhawan For Ujjain Tourists

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his cabinet members, set out for Ayodhya to visit the Ram Mandir on Monday. Before their departure, a cabinet meeting was convened in Bhopal where significant announcements were made regarding the development of religious sites.

In Bhopal, after the cabinet meeting, Yadav announced, "In the next cabinet meeting, a ministerial sub-committee will be formed, including the departments of religious affairs, revenue, and culture. This committee will oversee the development plans for temples and religious sites in rural and urban areas. All departments will ensure the implementation of development plans for religious sites."

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav along with his cabinet ministers leave for Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

He says, "We are fortunate to be able to visit Ayodhya... It was our heartfelt wish to be able to visit Ayodhya with the entire cabinet. We finished our… pic.twitter.com/Li9YdruwMa — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

He emphasized, "The aim of the state government is to promote social consciousness and harmony along with temples and religious sites. Social events like group weddings will be organized in temples. Efforts will be made to develop dharmashalas (guesthouses) in major temples within and outside the state of Madhya Pradesh. Other state governments will also be encouraged to develop guesthouses in temples located in Madhya Pradesh."

Earlier, he stated in Ujjain on Saturday, "If suitable land is available, the construction of the MP Bhavan will also be arranged in Ayodhya for visitors from Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a ghat will be constructed in the name of Emperor Vikramaditya on the banks of the Sarayu River."