MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Family Of Deceased in Anuppur Elephant Attack Incident

MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Family Of Deceased in Anuppur Elephant Attack Incident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed grief over the death of a man in elephant attack in Gobri village in Anuppur district and announced to provide ex-gratia of Rs 10 to the family of the deceased.

An elephant killed a person in the Gobri village of the Anuppur district on Thursday. Enraged and outraged, the villagers attacked the officials present at the spot.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: One person died in an elephant attack in Gobri village of Anuppur district. There is also information about two people being injured in the firing incident at the spot.



DC. Sagar ADG Shahdol Zone says, "It is a tragic incident. Wild elephant is still at… pic.twitter.com/C9vVkMtJ3x — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 22, 2024

An unknown person also opened fire, in which two villagers were shot and are being treated at Shahdol Medical College, while the injured police personnel are being treated at Anuppur District Hospital.

After the incident, the Chief Minister's office posted on X, "CM Mohan Yadav expressed deep grief over the death of a man due to elephant attack in Gobri of Anuppur district, prayed to God for peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family to bear this loss."

"The Chief Minister has instructed financial assistance to the family of the deceased of Rs 8 lakh according to the rules of the Forest Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's voluntary grant. The government will provide all possible help for the livelihood of the family," it added.

"CM Yadav has instructed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the other two youths injured in the incident," the CMO further wrote.

Earlier, Shraddha Pandre (DFO, Anuppur) told ANI that the elephant had been roaming in the forest for many days. Meanwhile, the elephant attacked the people who came to drive it away. One person died in this accident.

"The angry villagers also attacked our caretakers, after which the police were called. We have also heard the news of a firing. Police will investigate this but we have not opened any fire because our guns are kept in the police station," she said.

LL Uike (Chief Conservator of Forests, Bandhavgarh Forest) said, "For the last month, a group of three elephants was roaming in Anuppur district and many incidents were happening. On Friday, after getting permission from above, the elephant will be tranquilised and shifted somewhere else." Anuppur Collector Ashish Vashisht, said, "There is a process to tranquillise wild animals for which we have to get permission from the Government of India. We will take the permission and conduct the rescue mission."