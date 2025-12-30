 Bhopal News: Two Stabbed In Separate Attacks
Bhopal News: Two Stabbed In Separate Attacks

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
Bhopal News: Two Stabbed In Separate Attacks | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were seriously injured in two separate incidents of knife attacks reported from different parts of the city. Police have registered cases and launched investigations in both the cases.

In the first incident, a 40-year old man was critically injured while intervening in a fight near the Pipliya liquor shop under the Piplani police station limits on Monday.

According to reports, the victim Jaipreet Kaler, a resident of Karmveer Nagar, works in the private sector. He noticed two youths fighting outside the liquor shop and stepped in to stop the scuffle. After being separated the two youths left the spot.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old youth was stabbed during an extortion attempt in the Hanumanganj area on Tuesday. The victim, Mohammed Sharik, a resident of Tila Jamalpura, works in fabrication unit. He was returning home from Saleem Chowk at 12.30 am when he was stopped by a man identified as Noman, who demanded Rs 500 for alcohol. When Sharik refused, the accused abused him and later attacked him with a knife injuring his thigh.

