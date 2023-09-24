MP CM Chouhan Takes A Dig At Cong’s Jan Akrosh Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Jan Akrosh Yatra launched by Congess party.

“Actually, there is akrosh (anger) against Congress as it did not fulfil promises it made to people during its one-and-a- half-year rule. Congressmen are fighting during Jan Akrosh rally. It can be easily imagined that what future such a party holds,” he told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Chouhan said Akrosh Yatra was a weird name. Congress workers and leaders resent each other. Photo of Digvijaya Singh is missing from the poster of Akrosh Yatra. Kamal Nath is conspicuous by absence in Akrosh Yatra, he said.

“But BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting unprecedented support from the people across the state,” he added.

Responding to a query, he said Kamal Nath kept mum after INDIA alliance partner Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke against Sanatan Dharma. “People of Madhya Pradesh won’t tolerate it,” Chouhan said as he blamed Nath-led Congress government for stopping and all the public welfare schemes.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar praised PM Narendra Modi on passage of women reservation bill and said Shivraj government implemented the central government’s flagship schemes.

Vested interest

When asked why many BJP workers and leaders have quit party and joined Congress, state BJP president VD Sharma said they had vested interest.

“Everything is fine in BJP and it is moving ahead towards its set target,” he said. So far, 24 lakh new members have joined BJP and of them the number of women is over 8 lakh, he added.

