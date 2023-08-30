MP CM Chouhan Pays Condolences To Victims Of Morena Gas Tragedy

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck Dhanela village in Morena, as a poisonous gas leak incident has left the community in a state of sorrow. Expressing deep sympathy for the affected families, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conveyed his condolences through a heartfelt tweet.

"In this distressing situation, my heartfelt condolences are with the grieving families," the Chief Minister stated. "I pray to the Almighty to provide eternal rest to the departed souls and grant the bereaved families the strength to bear this profound grief."

The Chief Minister's tweet reflects his concern for the well-being of those who have suffered due to this unfortunate incident.

It is worth noting that, as of now, no compensation has been announced to the affected families.

