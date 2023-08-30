 Madhya Pradesh: 5 Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas Leakage At Food Factory In Morena
Madhya Pradesh: 5 Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas Leakage At Food Factory In Morena

Post the incident, the bodies of the deceased workers were transported for post-mortem examinations.

Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Five workers died following a poisonous gas leakage in a food factory in the Jarerua area of the Morena district on Wednesday. Reports suggest that the factory named 'Sakshi Food Product' was operating with a reduced workforce at the time of the incident.

According to information, two labourers were working inside the tank, when they complained suffocation due to toxic gas leak. To rescue them, three more labourers jumped inside. Unfortunately, all five died.

The administrative officials, police and fire brigade rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased workers have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

As a precautionary measure, the factory premises were evacuated and cleared.

