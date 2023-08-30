 Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials Come To The Rescue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials Come To The Rescue

Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials Come To The Rescue

The leopard was observed wandering around the forest close to Iklera in Dewas district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from video of incident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking clip surfaced on social media, where villagers were seen playing with an ill leopard. The incident was reported in Iklera village of Dewas district, where villagers clicked selfies with the big cat and harassed it shamelessly.

According to information, some villagers spotted a leopard wandering around the nearby forests of Iklera. At first, they were terrified, but as they noticed the big cat was acting sluggish instead of displaying aggressive behavior, they understood the it was not well.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni
article-image

According to local reports, one of them informed the forest department about the situation. While they awaited assistance, some villagers engaged in playful interactions with the leopard and even takook selfies with it. In one video, a person is seen attempting to ride the leopard.

Soon, a rescue team from Ujjain arrived in Iklera and safely transported the leopard to a secure location.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP Chief, Union Ministers To Flag Off 'Jan Ashirward Yatras' In Poll-Bound
article-image

Forest Officer Santosh Shukla explained that the rescue team transferred the two-year-old leopard to Van Vihar in Bhopal for medical care.

A veterinary doctor conducted a thorough examination of the animal's condition.

Forest guard Jitendra Chauhan shared that the leopard was wandering in the forest in a disoriented state and couldn't walk properly. He informed that the leopard is currently receiving treatment at Van Vihar and is expected to recover fully.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials...

Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials...

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas Leakage At Food Factory In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas Leakage At Food Factory In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni

MP Viral Video: Headmaster Throws Booze Party At School Campus, Calls Woman Dancer

MP Viral Video: Headmaster Throws Booze Party At School Campus, Calls Woman Dancer