Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials Come To The Rescue

Screengrab from video of incident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking clip surfaced on social media, where villagers were seen playing with an ill leopard. The incident was reported in Iklera village of Dewas district, where villagers clicked selfies with the big cat and harassed it shamelessly.

According to information, some villagers spotted a leopard wandering around the nearby forests of Iklera. At first, they were terrified, but as they noticed the big cat was acting sluggish instead of displaying aggressive behavior, they understood the it was not well.

According to local reports, one of them informed the forest department about the situation. While they awaited assistance, some villagers engaged in playful interactions with the leopard and even takook selfies with it. In one video, a person is seen attempting to ride the leopard.

Soon, a rescue team from Ujjain arrived in Iklera and safely transported the leopard to a secure location.

Forest Officer Santosh Shukla explained that the rescue team transferred the two-year-old leopard to Van Vihar in Bhopal for medical care.

A veterinary doctor conducted a thorough examination of the animal's condition.

Forest guard Jitendra Chauhan shared that the leopard was wandering in the forest in a disoriented state and couldn't walk properly. He informed that the leopard is currently receiving treatment at Van Vihar and is expected to recover fully.

