MP CM Chouhan chairs bankers committee meeting before launch of Ladli Behna Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday chaired a meeting of State Level Bankers Committee a day before the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' in the state.

CM Chouhan also reviewed various loan schemes and gave instructions to complete them before the end of the financial year during the meeting which held at Samatva Bhavan in CM's residence office in Bhopal on Saturday morning.

Ladli Behana Yojana to be launched on Sunday

The Ladli Behana Yojana will be launched on Sunday (March 5). The applications will be filled from March 15. The task of filling the application will be completed in March and April. The verification will be done in May. After that the money will be deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries from June 10.

During the meeting, the bankers assured that no difficulties related to the bank will occur in the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. The Ladli Behna will get full cooperation.

They also congratulated CM Chouhan for presenting the MP Budget 2023 of Rs 3.14 lakh crores focused on public welfare in the state.

Bank officials instructed to provide timely loans

On the occasion the bank officials were instructed to provide timely loans and financial assistance to the beneficiaries for Agriculture Loan, Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme, Sant Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme, Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme, Prime Minister Employment Generation Program, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare Scheme, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Chief Minister Rural Street Vendor Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and other schemes.

Besides, opening of new branches of banks were discussed during the meeting.

Instructions given for the welfare of street vendors

CM Chouhan also gave instructions for the welfare of street vendors to make efforts to remain on top in the second phase as well.

Chouhan said that after getting the first position in the country in this scheme, all efforts should be made to come first in the country in the second phase as well. Beneficiaries who have returned the loan amount of Rs 10,000 under the scheme for the welfare of street vendors, are eligible to get loan again. There is a provision of giving Rs 20,000 loan in the second phase.

Senior officials from State Bank of India, Central Bank, Bank of India and other banks were present in the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)