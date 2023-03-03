Bhopal: Rs 13 core spent to refurbish bungalows of chief minister, 30 ministers in last two years

Residence of state finance minister Jagdish Devda | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 13 crore was spent on decoration and maintenances of the government bungalows of chief minister and 30 ministers in last two years. State PWD minister Gopal Bhargava stated this in a written reply in the Assembly in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Mewaram Jatave here on Friday.

The MLA had inquired about the exact amount spent on the renovation, extra construction, decoration, maintenance and electricity bills on government bungalows from April 1, 2020, till date.

In the reply, Bhargava said that the maximum amount of Rs 2.16 crore was spent on CM House while Rs 1.26 crore were spent on another official bungalow of CM situated in 74-Bunglaow Area.

A sum of Rs 85.38 lakh has been spent on the bungalow of state finance minister Jagdish Devda. It is followed by bungalow of home minister Narottam Mishra on which Rs 84.43 lakh have been spent while PWD minister Gopal Bhargava also used good amount of money as Rs 70.14 lakh were spent on his bungalow.

The money spent on bungalows of other ministers is as follows: Road transport minister Govind Singh: Rs 65.90 lakh, minister of state Suresh Dhakad: Rs 60.02 lakh, UAD minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur: Rs 60.63 lakh, higher education minister Mohan Yadav: Rs 60 lakh, health minister Dr Parburam Choudhary: Rs 54.38 lakh, rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia: Rs 20.47 lakh and MSME minister Om Prakash Saklecha: Rs 19.60 lakh.

