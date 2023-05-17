MP: CM Chouhan announces Rs 8k to 10k monthly stipend to jobless youths under 'Learn and Earn' scheme as state eyes polls

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special cabinet for youths was held on Wednesday in which the state government has come up with 'CM Learn and Earn' Scheme for unemployed youths. During the learning process, youths will receive stipends of Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 a month. This will help them in becoming self reliant.

Interacting with the media persons at Smart Park after planting the sapling on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that ‘Learn and Earn’ scheme is a revolutionary scheme for youths. The 12th pass students, graduate, post graduate and diploma holders will be eligible for the scheme. Different types of 700 works including engineering, tourism, hotel management, hospital, railway, ITI, software development, banking, Chartered Accountant, industries, MSME, etc will be taught to the students. The beneficiary students will learn to work at different places.

In lieu of learning, students will get the stipend per month. The 12th pass student will receive per month stipend of Rs 8000, ITI pass out youth will get Rs 8500 per month stipend, diploma holders will get stipend of Rs 9000 per month and higher degree holders will get stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. Now children will learn the work and will get the stipend. After learning the work, either students will get the job at the learning place or will become entrepreneurs. Such students will also get priority in self employment. This is a revolutionary scheme. The unemployment allowance is mere an eye wash. He was of the view that work should be taught to youths and money should be given in lieu of it so that arrangement of permanent jobs could be done for the youths.

From June 7, registration of establishments, who are willing to teach work to youths, will be started. From 15 June, youths registration will start and July 15, placement market will start and from July 31, online agreement between state government and institutions will take place. From August 1, youths will start working and they will start getting stipends through Direct Bank Transfer into their account.