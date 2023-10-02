MP: Cleanliness Drive Observed In Urban Areas Of Narmadapuram District

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A cleanliness drive was observed across urban areas of Narmadapuram district on Sunday. As part of the drive, Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, ADM Devendra Kumar Singh, City Magistrate Sampada Gurjar, Deputy Collector Farheen Khan alongside numerous officials and employees embarked on a mission to raise awareness about cleanliness.

A voluntary labour programme was organised at Narmada's Sethani Ghat from 10 AM to 11 AM. The event witnessed participation of students, ITBP, CISF personnel, BJP district officials and members, along with the citizens who worked tirelessly to cleanse the ghat.

After the cleanliness drive, they pledged to abstain from using polythene in the vicinity of the ghat.

The 'Cleanliness is Service' programme extended its focus to ensure cleanliness of all public toilets aiming to maintain the city's pristine appearance. The initiative saw active participation of 30 members representing various social and religious organisations, 60 volunteers from different associations, 125 students from government girls' schools, 175 students from Shantiniketan School, 250 from private convent schools, 90 ITBP and 160 CISF personnel, 450 civic-minded individuals, 55 district officials, 80 employees from government and private banks, 220 municipal staff, 45 members of Sulabh International, and 30 media personnel across different locations.

Amit Kumar, Upper General Manager of SPM, urged the residents of village Fefartal to uphold Mahatma Gandhi's principles by refraining from littering homes, streets, neighbourhoods, temples, and public spaces.

Furthermore, programme coordinator Nalin Kumar Patel, Estate Officer, expressed commitment to continue conducting such cleanliness initiatives.

Additionally, Narmadapuram Railway Station, under the West Central Railway’s Bhopal Division, witnessed a dedicated one-hour cleanliness campaign within its premises. DCM Sanjay Gupta, CCI Sudarshan, Station Manager DK Pandey, CBI PS Anita Brajesh, and members of the Satya Sai Seva Committee, joined by the entire railway staff, participated in cleaning the railway tracks and station premises from 10 AM to 11 AM.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)