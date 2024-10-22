 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Assistance For Engineer Killed In J&K Terror Attack
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemns the terrorist attack and announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim engineer from state, said officials here on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer from Sidhi district of the state was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemns the terrorist attack and announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim engineer from state, said officials here on Monday.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday. The CM stated on X, "The news of the death of Anil Shukla, a promising engineer of village Dithora in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh in the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is heart-rending. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family in this difficult time of grief".

The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased from his discretionary grant. The attack was carried out by unidentified terrorists when labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, officials had said.

