Bhopal Drug Haul: High-End Apps Came In Handy To Keep Dealings, Talks Under Wraps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths are yet to make a breakthrough in the ongoing probe into the Rs 1814 crore Bhopal drug haul case. The three drug dealers, who are currently in judicial custody are proving to be far ahead of the police as far as execution of their operations is concerned.

To keep things undercover, the accused used high-end apps for their conversations and business dealings. WhatsApp calls or internet calling came in handy to them while communicating with their family members or business partners. The police have failed to find any chats or written records on the mobile handsets of the four accused.

Read Also NSUI Stages Demonstration To Press For Students’ Demands In Bhopal

The cops are now looking for the people who attended their calls. The cops have also not found any moveable or immovable assets in the name of the accused. On October 5, joint teams of Gujarat ATS and NCB had busted a factory manufacturing MD drugs in Bhopal. They had seized prepared and raw materials worth Rs 1814 crore from the premises.

Amit Charutvedi, Sanyal Bane and Harish Anjana , who operated the factory, were arrested. The police have arrested one more accused from Mandsaur Premsukh Patidar, who had shot himself on his leg and sustained bullet injury. He was admitted to hospital from where he was arrested by the NCB officials. He is currently in police remand, which is set to end on Tuesday, said the NCB officials. It has come to fore that the accused before getting arrested or coming to the hospital had formatted his mobile phone thus leaving nothing much for the officials to uncover.

Accused families missing

Interestingly, the family members of the accused have gone missing since the day the case was busted and arrests were made. Nobody from the families of the accused have approached police to know their whereabouts. Even the NCB officials do not seem to be much bothered about the ‘missing’ families as their focus is to catch hold of the people involved in the drug trade.