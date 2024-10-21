 NSUI Stages Demonstration To Press For Students’ Demands In Bhopal
The NSUI workers led by district president Akshay Tomar, reached vice-chancellor's office with bells and whistles and symbolically tried to awaken the government on the main demands of the students.

Monday, October 21, 2024
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of National Students of India (NSUI) staged demonstration to press for students’ demands at Barkatullah University here on Monday.

The NSUI workers led by district president Akshay Tomar, reached vice-chancellor's office with bells and whistles and symbolically tried to awaken the government on the main demands of the students. State NSUI vice-president Aditya Soni said that they were running state-wide campaign, Campus Chalo Abhiyan, to press for the main demands of students. The demands include scholarship in Public Service Act, making strict laws on paper leak, student union elections.

University vice-chancellor SK Jain gave assurance that students’ demand letter would be sent to Governor and chief minister, Tomar said.

Workshop on Legal Curriculum tomorrow

A two-day national workshop on legal curriculum will be organised on October 23 and 24 in collaboration with Barkatullah University and Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute. The objective of this workshop is to reorganise legal education under National Education Policy-2020, so that Indian judicial tradition can be incorporated in the field of law.

