 Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhopal Town, Jhanda Chowk, Paryatan Bhawan & More; Check Full List Below
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on October 22 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Bhopal Town, Bhabha College, Jat khedi, Eden Park, Divya Vani and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Coral wood and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Jhanda Chowk, IPC college, Khanugaon Chauraha, Gazali Masjid, lake view, Rajeev Nagar lalghati, NRI colony, Koh E Fiza, Minakshi Apartment, Jain Mandir, GAD chouraha, GPO , LBS Hospital and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Nizamuddin Colony, Sagar Estate, Sukh Sagar Colony, Kamla Park, khwaza Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Meera Complex, Meera Complex, MP Nagar Zone 1, Arya Bhawan and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 Am to 09:00 Am

Area: Police housing, Paryatan Bhawan, Sahayadri colony, Narmada Bhawan, Priyadarshi Nagar, Gautam Nagar , Panchsheel Nagar and nearest area

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Mansarovar Complex and nearest area.

Time: 07:30 Am to 10:30 Am

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for finishing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

