MP Weather Update: S-W Monsoon Enters Bhopal, Indore And Other 24 Districts, Alert For Rain, Thundershowers Across State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): South west monsoon entered Bhopal, Indore and other districts on Sunday. So far, the monsoon has touched Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Shahdol, Umaria, Sidhi and Singrauli districts, according to meteorological department officials.

According to meteorological department, south west monsoon will advance in some more districts within next three to four days.

Orange alert has been issued for heavy rain and thundershower with lightning in districts like Betul, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Pandurna.

Yellow alert has been issued for moderate rain in districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Naramdapura, Betul, Harda, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Jhabua, Gwalior, Datia, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Bhopal, Khandwa, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded day temperature 35.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 25.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 23.6 degrees Celsius. Bijawar of Chhatarpur district recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius which was highest in state.