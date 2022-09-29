MP: Chambal's IITian outstands with research over landing sites on moon for NASA’s Artemis 3

Prateek Tripathi is a fifth-year doctoral student at IIT-Roorkee |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chambal, which is infamous for rebels and bandits, is now making its mark in different areas.

The youth of the region is not second to anyone in the field of jam and technology and this has been proved by Gwalior's young brigadier Prateek Tripathi, who has brought glory to the country by becoming a part of an internship program at NASA.

Prateek Tripathi, son of Ravindra Tripathi, who lives in Jadhav Colony in Bahodapur, Gwalior, is currently a scholar at IIT Roorkee and has been selected for the program Artemis Mission 3 at NASA.

In the 10-week annual Summer Intern Program, Prateek presented his study on how space travelers can return from the landing site to the permanent shadow region within 2 hours.

He not only worked with NASA researchers but also grabbed the attention of NASA scientists in their research work on various aspects related to the landing site such as slope, temperature, illumination, and estimation of parameters of walking time.

Pradeep is currently a Scholar in the Research Center of the Geometrics Engineers Group working under Professor Rahul Dev. He completed his BA degree in 2016 as a branch topper from Triple ITM Group of Institute Electronics and Communication Engineering, Gwalior.

He pursued MTech from IIRS Institute of ISRO in 2018 after which he got selected in IIT Roorkee.

He took part in an internship program organized by LP I and NASA's Johnson Space Center and with dedication and hard work, made his way to NASA, leaving behind more than 300 participants.