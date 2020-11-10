MP Bypolls Result: Kamal Nath calls CMP meet to analyse poll debacle today

To analyse the reasons of defeat in the by-elections, PCC chief Kamal Nath has convened Congress Legislature Party meeting at his residence on Wednesday. The former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders will attend the crucial meeting. Congress, which was claiming to win all 28 Assembly seats, could manage nagging nine.

Party state media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, the meeting to be held at ex-CM’s residence in the evening, will see the presence of all party the MLAs including the candidates of the by-elections and the DCC presidents. The Party leaders will take feedback from all and on the basis of which a report will be prepared. The party leaders will look into the causes of the defeat of the candidates and also figure out the future strategy.

As the Vidhan Sabha winter session is likely to be called in December and the party may come up with pre-assembly strategy to raise the various issues to corner the government.

Nath has a crucial responsibility of holding strong all MLAs within party fold as many in last few months many have joined the BJP over ‘development’ issue.