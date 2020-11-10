MP Bypoll Results: SANCHI CONSTITUENCY- Dr Prabhu Ram Chaudhary of BJP registers victory

BJP candidate Dr Prabhu Ram Chaudhary has registered victory from Sanchi Assembly.
Previous winners of Legislative Assembly from Sanchi Constituency:
2008- Dr Prabhuram Choudhary (Indian National Congress)
2013- Gauri Shankar Shejwar (Bhartiya Janata Party)
2018- Dr Prabhuram Choudhary (Indian National Congress)
Sanchi is a Nagar Panchayat city in Raisen district and is divided into 15 wards. As per Census 2011, the village has a population of 8,401 with 4,384 males and 4,017 females.
The town has a generous populace of Schedule Caste with 27.77% of the total population while Schedule Tribe (ST) with 2.26%.
The region’s literacy rate stands at 82.07 % with 90.14% male literacy and 73.21% female literacy.
Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3 has begun. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.
The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in seven seats, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena constituency.
However, three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government including Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli), Girraj Dandotia (Dimani) and OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon) are trailing behind their Congress rivals.
Bhadoria is trailing by only 175 votes.
Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 20 seats by margins ranging from 181 votes (Agar) to 22,456 votes (Sanchi), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Karera and Biora constituencies.
Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 9,554 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.
BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Agar, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Saver, Suwasara and Jaura seats.
A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, had contested the byelections held on November 3 for which a voter turnout of 70.27 per cent was recorded.