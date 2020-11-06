MP Bypolls: Election results to be expected late in the evening

Not only people who voted in their constituencies but people in general are waiting eagerly for results of closely contested by-elections on 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. They will have to wait a little longer as results are expected to be announced late in the evening.

Counting will begin from 8 am but trends for the by-elections will start emerging from 9 am onwards. Poll pundits can depend on the trends that emerge at noon to calculate numbers of winning seats but official announcement of the results will take little longer.

Counting will start with first checking the temperature of officials engaged in counting. They will be provided mask. Premises will be sanitized a day before. Sanitisers will also be kept at places. Agents of political parties will be allowed outside counting places.

Tabulation and announcement will be held dafter each round of counting. Election Commission has made provision of 14 tables for counting of votes. But following covid-19 guidelines, not more than 8 tables will be placed in one hall. Returning officers have been asked to ensure a big size hall for the purpose.

Returning officers will decide on numbers of rounds to be conducted for counting in a couple of days. It depends on numbers of votes cast. The second round of counting will start only after completion and announcement of previous round of counting- one of the main reasons for delay in declaring of results.

Collectors of several poll-bound districts have conducted first round of randomisation of employees engaged in counting process.

Political workers on duty at strong rooms

Representatives of both the political parties are on duty outside the strong rooms where EVMs are kept in various constituencies. Returning officers have made provision of ‘passes’ for the representatives of political parties who are on duty at the strong rooms.

Congress is laying special focus on duties of party workers at the strong rooms. It has deputed four persons per shift for 24X7 duty at the strong rooms. In general party workers are deputed there in three shifts of 8 hours each.

Besides, returning officers of all constituencies are keeping a strict vigil in and around strong rooms. Live CCTV cameras have been installed and displayed on the screen outside the strong room, as well, at some places.

Till date, no report of CCTV not working or entry of unidentified persons in the strong rooms has been reported from any of the 28 constituencies.