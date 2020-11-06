Bhopal: Fire engulfs four shops at Habibganj Naka, three men sustain minor burns

A fire broke out in four shops located at Habibganj Naka on Friday evening. Three man sustained minor burn injuries, while goods in the shops were completely gutted. Around 7 fire tenders were pressed into action to control the blaze.

Fireman Rafiuddin said the fire broke out at a scrap dealer’s shop and spread to three adjoining shops. The scrap dealer was working on a gas cylinder inside his shop when a short circuit triggered a spark and the shop caught the fire. The scrap dealer and his two workers sustained minor burns.

According to fire brigade officials, they received information around 6 pm and firefighter teams from Pul Bogda, Mata Mandir and Govindpura were rushed to the site. The area has a few shanties around, however, timely action prevented the worse. MLA Krishna Gaur visited the spot and directed the officials to assess the loss and release compensation amount to the victims.