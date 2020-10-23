MP Bypolls: Election Commission moves Supreme Court against campaign curbs

Ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission (EC) has approached the Supreme Court on Thursday against the order of MP High Court restricting physical rallies.

As per the report by NDTV, the order of the Madhya Pradesh high court’s Gwalior bench had put stringent restrictions on physical campaigning by candidates for the assembly by-elections in the state next month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now against the order of High Court, the Madhya Pradesh government also had decided to approach the Supreme Court.

Bypoll for 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for November 3. A chunk of these seats fell vacant as Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP with his loyalists in March. With only 10 days left for campaigning, BJP and Congress are adopting new strategies to convince voters to vote in their favour but most of the voters (not party workers) remained confused on whom to vote- party or the candidate.

The Congress needs to win all 28 seats to come back to power, while the BJP needs nine seats to attain a simple majority of 116 in the 230-member House.

(With inputs from agencies)