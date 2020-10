Madya Pradesh: Railways to run Puja special trains for festive season

Railway has introduced four Puja special trains for festival season. These trains are Habibganj-Patna-Habibganj, Habibganj-Agartala-Habibganj, Habibganj-Rewa-Habibganj and Jabalpur-Pune-Jabalpur.

Habibganj-Patna (02145) will leave Habibganj on November 11, 13, 15 17, 19 and 21 and 23 at 4:25pm. Similarly, it will depart from Patna on November 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 at 12:30pm.

The train will have halt at Hoshangabad, Itari, Piparia, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Praygraj, Chewki, Mirzapur, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya junction, Buxar, and Aara.

Similarly, Habibganj-Agartala (01665) will make five trips from October 28 to November 25 weekly. Train (01665) will be on every Wednesday from Habibganj and it will leave at 5:00pm and it will arrive Agartala on third day on Friday at 10:23pm. Similarly, it will make five trips from Agartala. Train (01666) will leave Agartala on every Saturday at 2:00pm and it will arrive Habibganj on third day on Monday at 5:10pm.

It will have halt at Hoshangabad, Itari, Piparia, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Praygraj, Chewki, Mirzapur, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya junction, Buxar, and Aara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachhia, Katihar, Kishanganj, Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, Bongaigaon, Rangia, Guwahati, Chaparmukh, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Daramnagar, Kumarghat, Ambasa, Teliamura.

Habibganj-Rewa(02139) will run on November 11 and November 17. It will leave Habibganj at 7:30am and it will arrive Rewa at 5:00pm. Similarly, train(02140) will leave from Rewa at 7:00pm and it will arrive Habibganj at 4:30am. It will have halt at Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna.

Jabalpur-Pune will be weekly from October 26 to November 30. Train (02132) will leave Jabalpur on every Monday at 5:20pm and it will arrive Pune next day at 11:05. Similarly, Pune-Jabalpur(02131) will leave Pune on every Tuesday at 3:15pm and it will arrive at Jabalpur at 7:35am. It will have halts at Madanmahal, Narsingpur, Piparia, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar.

Beautification of Bhopal Railway station has made platforms more attractive and nit and clean. Paintings have enhanced the beauty of walls more attractive. Even saplings of flowering plants, have been planted in station premises.