Madhya Pradesh: BJP insensitive, says Congress; hands over Rs 1L cheque to the kin

Mundi: On Monday, a Congress delegation, including Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla, Congress observer and former MLA Satyanarayan Patel and Raghu Parmar, visited family of the farmer, who had died ahead of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rally.

The delegation not only expressed condolence but also presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance on behalf of state Congress committee to farmer’s son Mukesh, Raju and daughter Gajarabai.

On Sunday, 73-year-old farmer Jeevan Singh Narware of Utawad village under Punasa tehsil in Khandwa district had died ahead of senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s public meeting in Mundi village under Mandhata Assembly constituency. Scindia and other BJP leaders who came to know about death observed a minute’s silence in his memory.

However, accusing BJP leaders of ignoring farmers’ plight in the state, Congress leaders said that the BJP leader continued with his public meeting despite the death of Narware.

Former MLA Patel said that the incident was heart wrenching and also showed BJP leaders’ insensitiveness towards the people. Congress leader Parmar said instead of taking dying farmer to hospital, BJP leaders were busy in speech.

Farmer’s son Mukesh talked about mismanagement at the venue. He said there was no arrangement of water at the venue.

Farmer Udaysingh of Utawad village, who was present at the rally, claimed that Jeevan Singh died during public meeting and he had covered the body with a scarf. He claimed that BJP leaders continued to address the rally even after Narware’s death.

On the other hand, a few claimed that Jeevan Singh died before the start of the public meeting. Police and administrative officials present at the site rushed him to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, politics over death of Jeevan Singh has started ahead of Mandhata bypoll.