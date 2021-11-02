MP Bypolls Result Live: BJP workers begin celebration as party leads in Khandwa LS, 2 assembly constituencies; Congress leads Raigaon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha and two other assembly constituencies-Jobat and Prithvipur, while Congress is leading Raigaon assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh, as the counting of votes for bypolls to the four seats is underway.

The bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and an MP because of COVID-19 infection, were held on October 30. The counting began amid tight security at 8 am on Tuesday.

Though the counting of votes is underway, the BJP workers in Khandwa, Prithvipur and Jobat have begun celebration on the basis of the leads the party have taken.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that counting was underway and the results so fare had been pleasant and encouraging for the BJP. "We are way ahead in Khandwa," he said.

Raigaon in Satna: Congress candidate Kalpana Verma is leading with 6080 votes against BJP candidate Pratima Bagri. While Kalpana Verma has secured 41246 votes, Bagri has obtained 35166 votes after 11th round of counting. Congress seems to be script history after 31 years in Raigaon.

Khandwa LS: BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil is leading over 40,000 votes against Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh. The Khandwa is known as pocket borough of BJP for years.

The representatives of Congress candidate have alleged the misleading figures of counting were being given to them. They have lodged a complaint to district election officer and demanded recounting for certain polling booths.

Jobat in Alirajpur: BJP candidate Sulochna Rawat is leading with 11,227 votes against the Congress candidate Mahesh Patel after 14 rounds of counting. Sulochna Rawat, a two times MLA, had quite Congress and joined BJP just before the bypolls. Jobat seat was vacated after the death Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria, who had won the assembly election from 1800 votes in 2018.

Prithavipur in Niwari: BJP candidate is leading with 2,993 votes against Congress candidate Nitendra Singh Rathore after 9th round of counting. Nitendra is son of former minister Brijendra Pratap Singh. Prithavipur was vacated after the death of Nitendra's father.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:18 PM IST