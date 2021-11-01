Madhya Pradesh: Journalist booked under NSA, sent to 3 months jail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist in Satna district was sent to jail for three months on the orders of the collector, under the National Security Act, on Saturday, said the officials. The journalist, identified as Sharad Oudichya, a resident of Jawahar Nagar under city Kotwali police station, was arrested on October 30 and sent to jail.

Collector Satna Ajay Katesariya told Free Press that the accused ran a weekly newspaper. Recently he had published objectionable content in his newspaper, which had caused unrest in the society.

The police recommended action against him under NSA and also his externment from the district.

“On the recommendations of the district police, he was booked under NSA and he has been sent to jail for three months. The administration is also going to take legal action against the newspaper publisher, printer and other people concerned”, he added.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:47 PM IST