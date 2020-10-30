MP Bypolls: BJP, Congress plan to manage polling booths in same way

The BJP and the Congress have begun to work out booth management.

The candidates of each constituency have handed over the booth management to party workers close to them.

For the first time, both BJP and Congress are preparing for booth management in the same way.

The workers of both parties have been given the responsibility to bring limited number of voters to booths. The BJP has appointed page heads as it does in every election.

A page head is supposed to think about those voters whose names have been mentioned on a particular page.

Each Congress worker has been given the responsibility to take 25 voters to booths.

MPCC president has deployed some leaders in each constituency to coordinate with the booth managers.

Because of corona pandemic, both the parties know if they fail to get their voters to booths, all pre-poll efforts will fall through. Both the parties are thinking about how to bring voters to booths. BJP candidates are more worried about it than their rivals.

BJP candidates have come from Congress. But the booth management has been handed over to old BJP workers. Against this backdrop, the contestants fear sabotaging on the polling day.

This is the reason why the candidates who switched over to BJP from the Congress have asked their supporters to get the voters to polling booths. Those supporters have joined the ruling party along with their leaders.

Similarly, there are some Congress candidates who do not originally belong to the party. Therefore, they also fear sabotaging.

MPCC team is keeping an eye on the booth management. Therefore, only responsible Congress men have been asked to do the booth management in each constituency.