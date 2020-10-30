MP Bypolls: All washing powders of world can’t remove Kamal Nath’s stains, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The war of words between chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath has stooped to stain and washing power.

Chouhan on Friday said Nath had been calling himself as spotless in each meeting. The blots are so deep that all the washing powders of the world cannot clean them, Chouhan said, adding that Nath’s is an unmasked face.

Therefore, Nath should not call himself blotless, the Chief Minister said.

In reply to Chouhan’s statements, Nath has said people know who is stainless; who has blots.

Nath wrote back: “You’re right. The blots of a person cannot be cleaned with washing powder. Even a washing machine will fail to scour the spots of those in the BJP.”

There are allegations and counter-allegations between Chouhan and Nath. After Nath called Chouhan as Nalayak, the chief minister described him as an industrialist.

Nath also said Chouhan sometimes carried coconuts, and occasionally kneels down before public. Chouhan, too, replied to those statements.