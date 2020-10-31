MP Bypolls: Bisahulal Singh gets warning, notices issued to Usha Thakur, Girraj Dandotia

The Election Commission has advised BJP candidate from Anuppur Bisahulal Singh against using such words as he employed against rival candidate Vishwanath Singh’s wife.

Vishwanath is contesting elections on the Congress ticket. The commission served a notice on Bisahulal Singh on Saturday asking him to keep away from using any objectionable words, because the model of conduct is in place.

The BJP candidate not only employed offensive words against Congress candidate’s wife, but also threatened the district Congress committee president with dire consequences.

The commission has treated the statements as violation of the model of conduct.

Nevertheless, in his reply to the explanation sought by the commission, Singh justified the word ‘kept’ he used against the Congress candidate’s wife.

Keeping another woman, despite being married, is an offence, Singh said.

According to the Indian Penal Code, other than wife, a woman who lives with a married man, is called a kept, Singh said in his reply.

The commission also sought replies within 48 hours from minister Usha Thakur and from minister of state Girraj Dandotia for their statements.

At a press conference in Indore, Thakur called the Madrasas as a home to terrorism, and demanded their closure.

Dandotia said had Kamal Nath used the word like ‘item’ in the Chambal region, he would have been polished off.

The commission issued notices to them on the basis of the reports of the returning officer.

Minister Mohan Yadav was also banned from electioneering for a day on late Friday night.

After commission’s order, Yadav could neither do electioneering nor hold press conference on Saturday.