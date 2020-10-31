Sonrise: In MP bypolls, Kartikey Singh Chouhan campaigning alone, Nakul Nath electioneering with dad

The sons of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath have become active in the by-elections.

There is, however, a difference in the way of campaigning between the sons of the two political giants.

Nath did not let his son Nakul hold a single meeting alone. The reason may be Nath’s son is not on the star campaigners’ list.

In the last leg of electioneering, Nath is taking his son to each meeting. Nakul has addressed a few meetings, and in a few other rallies, he only sat on the stage.

Chouhan’s son Kartikey has also plunged into action in these elections. He has gone to most of the constituencies for campaigning.

Meetings addressed by Kartikey were held in some assembly constituencies. In some other places, he has done public relations. He also held some meetings of the party’s youth workers.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, was seen electioneering in some places.

Both Mahanaaryaman and Kartikey together campaigned in a few constituencies. Mahanaaryaman alone met people in Guna and Shivpuri areas.

The children of these political giants have already learnt the ABC of politics. But, now, they have come to know how elections are fought at the ground level.

Nakul Nath has so far been confined to Chhindwara. He was not as active in 2018 assembly elections as he is in these by-polls.

Nakul had hardly any influence during the 15-month rule of Kamal Nath. Despite being an MP from Chhindwara, he has yet to show the calibre of his father. This is the reason why Kamal Nath is imparting him training in these elections.

Kartikya has begun to take care of his father’s constituency, Budhni. He maintains contact with the party workers in the area and remains active.

Mahanaaryaman was not very active in politics. He was seen campaigning with Jyotiraditya during the Lok Sabha elections. But he has played an active role in the upcoming bypolls.