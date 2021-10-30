MP By-polls: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh accuses Congress of intimidating BJP voters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday blamed Congress for using unethical means to win by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The voting for by-polls to three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat are going on in the state.

“Congress is feeling edgy due to fear of defeat in the by-polls. Therefore, they are using unethical means. They have been distributing money to lure the voters,” Chouhan said.

He said that voters were being threatened at many polling booths in Prithvipur. BJP agents are being assaulted, Chouhan claimed.

“They know they are not going to win the election. Therefore, they are assaulting BJP’s booth agents and also threatening BJP supporters and voters,” Chouhan said.

Coordinator of BJP By-elections management committee, Bhupendra Singh said that BJP candidates for Prithvipur assembly constituency were being threatened by Opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, the legal team of BJP lodged a complaint at ECI, Bhopal, against Congress workers and leaders accusing them of rigging the polls.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:36 PM IST