MP By-polls in pics: Different hues of Democracy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People casting votes in different places where by-elections are being held for three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha.

Just before his wedding, Ezaz Mohammed along with family members reached to a polling booth in Raidas Nagar locality in Khandwa and used his right to vote.

Sampatiya Tripathi, 85, after casting her vote at a polling booth in Khamhariya village under Raigaon assembly constituency of Satna district.

Bandu Lal Lodhi, who is physically challenged, is walking towards a polling booth in Nadiya village under Prithvipur assembly constituency of Niwari district

Medical teams are deployed at each polling booths and screening are being done before allowing the voters to caste their votes

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:49 PM IST