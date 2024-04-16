MP Board To Simultaneously Release 10th And 12th Grade Results By Month End

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided to release the results for both the 10th and 12th grades simultaneously this year. The result will be announced in the last week of April. A total of 17.4 lakh students took part in these examinations. The 10th grade exams were concluded on February 28, and the 12th grade exams were concluded on March 4.

The evaluation process of 1.1 crore answer sheets has been completed; only one per cent of the sheets are currently undergoing further scrutiny due to being placed on hold for various reasons. Officials of the board told the Free Press that the evaluation process has been completed. Now, the work of preparing the results is underway. Teachers have been directed to swiftly analyse and assess the data to facilitate the results’ announcement by the month’s end.

Read Also Bhopal: INDIA Bloc Extends Support To All India Forward Bloc Candidate In Khajuraho

During the evaluation process, special monitoring of teachers has been implemented to ensure adherence to the prescribed rules. Measures include prohibiting the use of mobile phones and monitoring their presence during the checking of answer sheets. Krishna Deo Tripathi, the secretary of the MP Board, told Free Press that the result will be announced by the end of April. He said, “The results will be announced by the end of April. All the answer sheets have been checked, and now only the compilation of data and the review of answer sheets that were on hold are being conducted.”

Rajya Shiksha Kendra will release the results of the 5th and 8th boards in the last week of April. The officials of the department said the results will be announced between April 23 and 25. The exams for classes 5 and 8 concluded on March 14.