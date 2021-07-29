MP Board Class 12 results: Happy with results but students rue not taking examination

BHOPAL: The students who have obtained 99% or higher marks in the MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) Class 12 results say that they are happy with their results but would have been happier had they got these marks after taking the exam. Most of them belong to small towns in the state and were living in hostels or rented accommodation in the city for their studies.
The results of the examination, announced on Thursday noon, are based on the marks obtained by the students in Class 10 as examinations could not be conducted due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Students Free Press talked to come from humble families - with auto-driver, typist and watchman fathers and homemaker mothers. All are from the PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Maths) stream. They want to become engineers and collectors. The students are at their homes and haven’t come to Bhopal to collect their results due to the pandemic situation. They saw their results online.
99.6% Ayushman Tamrakar – PCM (Sagar)
Proud parents: Father watchman, mother homemaker
I am from Sagar. My father is a watchman in a private garden and my mother is a homemaker. I study in Government Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence, Bhopal and I used to live in the hostel of the school. In Class 10, I had obtained 99.8% marks and was the state topper. I had worked hard this year and I felt bad that I got marks without writing an examination. I want to become an engineer and for that I will be appearing in JEE-Advanced. Later, I want to appear in the UPSC examination. I saw my result online. Due to Covid, my teachers didn’t ask me to come to Bhopal.
99.4%, Khushbu Chaube – PCM (Damoh)
Proud parents: Father auto-driver, mother housewife
I am from Damoh. My father is an auto-driver and my mother manages the home. I was expecting high marks as the results were to be based on Class 10 examination and I had got 99.2 in High School. Also, we gave weekly tests online and those were taken into consideration. I would have felt better had exams been held. I want to become a software engineer. As for social media, I use only WhatsApp and that too, mainly for studies. I am not on Twitter, FB etc.
99.2% Adarsh Patel- PCM (Narsinghpur)
Proud parents: Father farmer, mother homemaker
I am happy with my marks but I feel that some people might think that we have got high marks without hard work. That feeling would not have been there, had examinations been held. I live in Narsinghpur. My father is a farmer and my mother is a homemaker. I am a student of Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, Bhopal. I used to stay in Bhopal in a rented accommodation with my Dadi. I had obtained 98.4% in Class 10. I want to appear in the Civil Services Examination. I want to become a collector to serve the country. I am on FB, WhatsApp and Twitter but I use them rarely. I find social media a waste of time.
99% Harsh Sahu , PCM (Damoh)
Proud parent: Father typist
I live in Damoh. My father is a typist in the Tehsil court. I am happy with my marks but I would have been happier had I appeared in the examination. I somehow feel that I haven’t earned these marks honestly. I had obtained 98.4% in Class 10. I was living in the hostel of Subhash School in Bhopal. I want to become a computer engineer. I will be appearing in JEE. I am not a great fan of social media though I use WhatsApp for my studies.