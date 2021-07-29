MP Board Class 12 results: Happy with results but students rue not taking examination

BHOPAL: The students who have obtained 99% or higher marks in the MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) Class 12 results say that they are happy with their results but would have been happier had they got these marks after taking the exam. Most of them belong to small towns in the state and were living in hostels or rented accommodation in the city for their studies.

The results of the examination, announced on Thursday noon, are based on the marks obtained by the students in Class 10 as examinations could not be conducted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Students Free Press talked to come from humble families - with auto-driver, typist and watchman fathers and homemaker mothers. All are from the PCM (Physics-Chemistry-Maths) stream. They want to become engineers and collectors. The students are at their homes and haven’t come to Bhopal to collect their results due to the pandemic situation. They saw their results online.