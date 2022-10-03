MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Feb-March 2023

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the time table of board exams of classes 10 and 12 on Monday.

The practical examinations will be held from February 13 to March 25. And the theory exams will be held between February 15 and March 20.

According to an order issued by the board, in the year 2023, the examinations of the High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary Vocational (Old), Pre-School Diploma in Education (DPSE), Physical Education Training Certificate will start from February 13. The exams will begin with practicals and will continue till March 25, 2023.