e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board class 10, 12 exams in Feb-March 2023

MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Feb-March 2023

Practicals from February 13 to March 25; theory from February 15- March 20

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the time table of board exams of classes 10 and 12 on Monday.

The practical examinations will be held from February 13 to March 25.  And the theory exams will be held between February 15 and March 20.

According to an order issued by the board, in the year 2023, the examinations of the High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary Vocational (Old), Pre-School Diploma in Education (DPSE), Physical Education Training Certificate will start from February 13. The exams will begin with practicals and will continue till March 25, 2023.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Mera tap pura hua', says Pushottam Maharaj after completing three-day Samadhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Waiting for flight, passengers play Garba at airport

Bhopal: Waiting for flight, passengers play Garba at airport

Bhopal: Man, son die, 1 injured while working at under-construction building

Bhopal: Man, son die, 1 injured while working at under-construction building

MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Feb-March 2023

MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Feb-March 2023

36th National Games: MP women demonstrate 'Nari Shakti' win gold in rowing and athletics

36th National Games: MP women demonstrate 'Nari Shakti' win gold in rowing and athletics

Umaria: Energy department personnel electrocuted, one dies

Umaria: Energy department personnel electrocuted, one dies