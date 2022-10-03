Bhopal: 'Mera tap pura hua', says Pushottam Maharaj after completing three-day Samadhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Mera Tap Pura Hua’ said Self styled godman Purshottam Maharaj, after completing 72 hours of Samadhi, Purshottam Maharaj came out from Samadhi on Monday at around 11.45 am, in presence of thousands of devotees.

Self-styled godman Purshottam Maharaj took three-day Samadhi at the Bhadra Kali Bijasen Darbar situated in TT Nagar area on Friday morning at 10 am, police were not able to stop the Maharaj from taking Samadhi. The seven-day Bhagwa Katha has been started on Tuesday and will be going to conclude on Monday evening.

While talking to the media the Maharaj stated that he had taken Samadhi for the welfare of society, not for his personal benefit.

