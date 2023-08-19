 MP: BJP Monitors Preparation In Gwalior As Union Home Min Amit Shah Arrives Tomorrow For Crucial Meet
Over 1200 party officials will participate in this meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP is monitoring last leg of preparations as Union Home Minister is set to visit Gwalior on Sunday, where he will head party's executive committee meeting to discuss assembly election strategy. Over 1200 party officials will participate in this meeting.

This meeting is being organized at Atal Sabha Kar of Jivaji University in Gwalior, for which preparations have been completed. The State Working Committee meeting will be attended by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Bhupendra, Yadav Ashwini Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Along with this, the state president of BJP, all ministers of the state, All the MPs, MLAs and district presidents will be present. Members of the state working committee, corporation board and chairman of the authority have also been called to attend the meeting.

