 MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Slams Congress For 'Supporting' Palestine
Making a blistering attack, he said that history is the testimony that Congress showed the soft stand towards the terrorists a d their outfits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State President VD Sharma slammed the Congress for taking a different stand on Israel-Palestine war on Tuesday. He said on one hand PM Modi is showing solidarity with Israel and on other hand Congress Working Committee passed the resolution to support the cause of Palestinian people.

article-image

On Monday, the Congress Working Committee issued a statement saying, "The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict. Earlier, the party had also "condemned the brutal attacks on the people of Israel."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the grand old party has always believed the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security concerns of Israelis.

article-image

BJP Accuses Congress Of Supporting Terrorists

Interacting with media persons at BJP office here on Tuesday, VD Sharma said that the stand of Congress, which is in contrast to national stand, is very unfortunate. Making a blistering attack, he said that history is the testimony that Congress showed the soft stand towards the terrorists a d their outfits.

The BJP chief accused Congress of showing soft corner towards Afzal Guru and Mumbai terror accused Azmal Kasab. During Congress period, Yaseen Malik was given the status of guest, Sharma alleged.

article-image

