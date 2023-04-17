MP: BJP burns Leader of Opposition’s effigy for remark on Rani Kamalapati in Shujalpur

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit have burnt an effigy of the Leader of Opposition in MP House Govind Singh for his recent remark against queen Kamalapati.

President of the BJP’s district unit Ashok Nayak, general secretary Vijay Bes, chairperson of Nagar Palika Babita Beni Parmar and others were present on the occasion.

Singh said that the BJP wanted to re-establish the rule of the kings and emperors.

A railway station in Bhopal has been named after Rani Kamalapati and that the party is discovering such names as people have never heard of, Singh said.

According to the Leader of Opposition, the kings and the queens always tortured the Dalits and the poor, but the BJP is honouring such people.

The remark kicked up a row and the BJP held demonstrations in different parts of the state against Singh’s comments.