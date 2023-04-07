 Madhya Pradesh: Collector Shujalpur, SP inspect security arrangements for CM visit
CM Chouhan would also address a women's conference which is likely to be attended by over one lakh people.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): SP Yashpal Singh along with collector Kishor Kanyal inspected programme site. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Shujalpur of Shajapur district on April 12.

District officials along with SDM Satyendra Kumar Singh, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar inspected the helipad on Pachor Road, Gokuldham city and venue of meeting.

Later, collector chaired a meeting with district officials, department heads concerned at rest house at Akodiyanaka. Along with this, information related to traffic, parking and other arrangements for special guests and general public was sought. He gave necessary instructions and asked officials to take measures to prevent any untoward situation.

CM Chouhan would also address a women's conference which is likely to be attended by over one lakh people.

So far, over 80,000 beneficiaries have been registered in rural as well as urban areas of Shajapur district under Ladli Behna Scheme.

