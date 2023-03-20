Madhya Pradesh: Municipal workers launch strike against 'SDM' in Shujalpur

FP Photo

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An indefinite strike of municipal workers demanding action against the SDM for using derogatory remarks for sub engineer, has begun in Shujalpur city on Monday. On Sunday, SDM Satyendra Kumar Singh has used derogatory words to sub-engineer Rahul Gupta over phone for being absent in a meeting held at municipal premises. The meeting was called for discussing implementation of Ladli Behna Yojana in the city. To mark their protest, municipal workers carried out a rally to the police station and gave application demanding action against SDM.

After this, the workers sat on a dharna outside the municipal office and locked the main gate. Gupta said that the strike will continue until action against SDM. If the demand will go unheard then essential services like cleanliness, drinking water supply, street lights will also be halted. Earlier, workers had also given a memorandum to school education minister Inder Singh Parmar demanding appropriate action. At present, no senior officer has come to intervene in the matter. Due to lock on the main gate of office, municipal president and councillors were unable to enter the municipal office since Monday morning. Incidentally, all contractual and permanent employees are on strike.