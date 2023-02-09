Bhopal:Two cousins of Kurana village take their baraat in chopper to Shujalpur

Two grooms - Hem Singh and Yashpal Singh Mandloi |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The two would-be grooms, both cousins, of Kurana village (Bairgarh), Bhopal hired a chopper to take their baraat to Shujalpur on Thursday.

The two groom-to-be Hem Singh and Yashpal Singh Mandloi wanted to set a new wedding trend in their village Kurana. The duo along with a few family members boarded the helicopter, which they had booked in Delhi, and flew from their village to tie the nuptial knots with their would-be brides waiting hundreds of miles away in Shajapur. The two cousins said that they wanted to continue the trend set by their brother who took his baraat in a helicopter. So they too decided to fly to the marriage venue in a chopper.

Sumer Singh Mandloi and Gajraj Singh Mandloi, had fixed the marriage of their son to Dumla's sarpanch Gyan Singh Mandloi's daughter Pooja and Mahesh Mewada's daughter Aruna. Groom Hem Singh, a civil engineer, said that in 2014, his elder brother had also taken his baraat in a helicopter.B.Com Honors graduate Yashpal Singh says that his grandfather's dream was that his wedding procession is taken in a helicopter.

Rohit Mandloi, their brother, said, “ We want to set a trend for the younger generation to do something innovative so we took a marriage procession(baraat) in a helicopter here. Everything went off smoothly.”