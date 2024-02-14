 MP: Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman's Mobile Phone In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces
CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing two robbers on a motorcycle approaching the woman and forcibly taking her mobile phone, all on a busy road.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of robbery are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. Recently, two bike-borne miscreants were spotted snatching a mobile phone from a young woman in market on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing two robbers on a motorcycle approaching the woman and forcibly taking her mobile phone, all on a busy road.

The video depicts the robbers fleeing the scene with the woman, dragging her along for about 50 meters before speeding away. The victim was walking home with her friends when the robbery occurred on Girls School Road in the Kotwali Thana area.

Incident just 100 mts away from police station

Despite the proximity of the incident to the Harijan police station, just 100 meters away, the robbers seem undeterred by the presence of law enforcement.

article-image

Following the incident, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of police procedures and the security measures in place to prevent such crimes.

The brazen nature of these robberies underscores the need for increased vigilance and improved law enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of residents in the district. 

More details in the matter are awaited. 

article-image

