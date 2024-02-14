MP: Khandwa's Young Couple Ends Life On The Eve Of Valentine's Day

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Valentine's Day, a young couple from Khandwa district committed suicide after consuming a poisonous liquid. The incident was reported at Gobariya village, falling under the Pandhana police station limit in Khandwa district on Tuesday late in the evening. When their family members learned about their extreme step, they immediately rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared the girl dead while undergoing treatment, and the boy is still in danger, undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

According to information, the deceased is identified as Roshani, while the boy is Devendra. The deceased's father held Devendra responsible for his daughter’s death, saying that Devendra, who hails from the same village, was after his daughter, and he might have encouraged his daughter to take such a step. He added that they did not expect this from their daughter.

On the other hand, Devendra's father stated that Devendra did not come home until 1 am. When they called him, he mentioned that he had consumed poison in the field. They, along with the girl's relatives, immediately rushed to the spot and took both of them to the district hospital.

Pandhana police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak said that information about the incident has been received. Both of them were taken directly to the district hospital by their relatives from the incident site. After some time, they received information from the hospital about the girl’s death, while the boy is still in danger. They will record the statements of the deceased family members as well as the boy to ascertain the reason behind such an extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines